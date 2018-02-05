Police will charge man who brought loaded gun to N. Charleston church

Authorities say they have arrested a Folly Road man who brought a loaded gun to a North Charleston church service.

The 23-year-old man will be charged with unlawful carry of a pistol, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor. The man's identity has not yet been released.

Executive Pastor Shawn Ferguson described the man as "troubled" and said North Charleston Police detained him without incident.

Shortly before noon on Sunday, officers responded to the Awaken Church on Leeds Avenue for a report of an unknown male “acting nervous” during church service.

An off-duty officer was serving at the church when he was approached by a church staff member about a suspicious man in the lobby, an incident report states. The man was described as "always looking over his shoulder and scanning the room" and said he immediately left the sanctuary when a speaker asked everyone to shake hands, the report states.

The off-duty officer approached the man who was standing in the lobby watching a TV screen. The man answered the off-duty officer's questions but would not engage in conversation and made "quick jerky movements checking over both of his shoulders and continuously turning his back against a wall when someone would walk behind him," the report states.

The off-duty officer then called Charleston County dispatchers to request police respond. When North Charleston Police arrived, they asked if the man had an ID, at which point the man reached behind his jacket and the off-duty officer spotted a gun magazine, the report states. He was then taken into custody without incident, police say.

Police found a loaded Glock 17 9mm handgun and an additional magazine, the report states. The man told police he had purchased a box of ammunition on his way to the church. Police also found a loaded Ruger inside the center console of the man's vehicle, the report states.

"The male subject was taken into custody and has been admitted to a facility for mental evaluation, where he remains," Pryor said.

Police are continuing the investigation.

