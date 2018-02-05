Report: Man brought loaded gun to North Charleston church service

Authorities say they have arrested a Folly Road man who brought a loaded gun to a North Charleston church service.

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they have charged the 23-year-old man with unlawful carry of a pistol.

Shortly before noon on Sunday, officers responded to the Awaken Church on Leeds Avenue for a report of an unknown male “acting nervous” during church service.

According to police, officers made contact with the male subject, at which time a loaded 9mm handgun was found on him along with one additional magazine.

"The male subject was taken into custody and has been admitted to a facility for mental evaluation, where he remains," police said.

Police are continuing the investigation.

