Report: Man brought loaded gun to North Charleston church service

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities say they have arrested a Folly Road man who brought a loaded gun to a North Charleston church service. 

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they have charged the 23-year-old man with unlawful carry of a pistol. 

Shortly before noon on Sunday, officers responded to the Awaken Church on Leeds Avenue for a report of an unknown male “acting nervous” during church service. 

According to police, officers made contact with the male subject, at which time a loaded 9mm handgun was found on him along with one additional magazine.

"The male subject was taken into custody and has been admitted to a facility for mental evaluation, where he remains," police said. 

Police are continuing the investigation.

