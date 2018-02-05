CofC's Chealey Earns Co-CAA Player of the Week Honors

College of Charleston’s Joe Chealey (Orlando, Fla.) earned Co-Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honors by the conference office on Monday.

The preseason CAA Player of the Year shared the weekly award with Elon junior forward Tyler Seibring. The explosive senior guard led the Cougars (18-6, 9-3 CAA) to another 2-0 week in conference play with huge road wins at Northeastern (69-64) on Feb. 1 and Hofstra (86-85) on Feb. 3. CofC is currently in sole possession of first place in the CAA race and has won six-straight games.

Chealey recorded a game-high 23 points and six rebounds against the Huskies, which marked his ninth game this season with 20-or-more points in a single game. At Hofstra, Chealey extended his double-digit scoring streak to a season-best 13-consecutive games with 19 points on 4-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc including a clutch three-pointer in the final minutes of the contest.

For the week, he averaged a team-leading 21.0 points along with 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game against the Huskies and Pride combined. He shot 52 percent from the field, 45 percent from long range and 73 percent from the free throw line. Chealey has now scored in double figures in 23-of-24 games this season and tabulated 1,667 career points to date.