State lawmakers to discuss bill to change school anti-bullying policies

State lawmakers will consider a bill Tuesday aimed at changing anti-bullying policies at schools across the state. (Source: Live 5)

South Carolina lawmakers will consider a bill Tuesday aimed at changing anti-bullying policies at schools across the state.

The Bullying Prohibition Act would look to create a uniform policy statewide in order to handle this growing issue.

Berkeley County Rep. Samuel Rivers, Jr. and Charleston County Rep. Lin Bennett are sponsors of the bill. They say they're focused on making sure bullies are held accountable for what they do.

Rivers says a lot of the time actions aren't held up by school districts and said something needs to be done.

Lawmakers are expected to discuss the bill and look at alternative types of discipline including counseling, anger management, and community service when it comes to bullying.

The hearing will also include testimony from several folks including Live 5 News anchor Bill Sharpe, who will share his personal experience with bullying in the school system.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.