Demolition underway for Holly Hill building destroyed by fire

The Super 10 building is being demolished after the Jan. 8 fire. (Source: Live 5 News)

The fire in Holly Hill destroyed three businesses early on Jan. 8. (Source: Live 5)

The department store building that went up in flames in Holly Hill in early January is being demolished.

The demolition will force the closure of parts of Highway 176 and officials say those closures could continue until Wednesday.

Fire investigators said the fire, which destroyed the Super 10 building and two neighboring businesses, was set on purpose.

The fire was called in at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 8. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw flames shooting out of Super 10, Joy's Touch of Class and Goldstein's.

After the fire was put out, the building's brick front remained intact. But shortly after noon, firefighters pushed onlookers back because of concerns the building could collapse and placed barricades to keep people away.

The Super 10 building was nearly 100 years old and served as a boarding house in the 1920s.

