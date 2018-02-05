U.S. 176 reopens after demolition of Holly Hill building destroyed by fire

Charleston Police say two schools are on lockdown as officers respond to a domestic violence incident involving weapons.More >>
The National Weather Service says it is investigating how a monthly test message was sent out as an actual tsunami warning for Charleston.More >>
A portion of a North Charleston road closed down early Tuesday morning because of an accident.More >>
A lawsuit filed in Beaufort County state court Tuesday targets the manufacturers of opioids.More >>
Colleton County deputies say the victim of a shooting showed up early Monday at the emergency room.More >>
