U.S. 176 reopens after demolition of Holly Hill building destroyed by fire

The Holly Hill Super 10 is now just a pile of bricks. (Source: Viewer)

The Super 10 building is being demolished after the Jan. 8 fire. (Source: Live 5 News)

The fire in Holly Hill destroyed three businesses early on Jan. 8. (Source: Live 5)

Highway 176 reopened to traffic after the remains of the Super 10 building were demolished. (Source: Holly Hill Police)

Holly Hill's police chief says the building destroyed by a fire in early January is now "about a five-foot-tall pile of bricks."

Police Chief Joshua Detter said Highway 176 is now reopen to traffic after crews completed demolition of the Super 10 building.

The Super 10 store, along with Joy's Touch of Class and Goldstein's, were all destroyed on Jan. 8 by an early morning fire investigators say was intentionally set.

After the fire was put out, the building's brick front remained intact, but authorities worried that portion of the building could collapse and set up barricades until the building could be leveled.

The fire was called in at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 8. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw flames shooting out of the three buildings.

The Super 10 building was nearly 100 years old and served as a boarding house in the 1920s.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.