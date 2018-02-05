Final Charleston police chief candidates to visit Lowcountry

The final candidates for Charleston police chief will be visiting the Lowcountry Tuesday.

The top five finalists for the job will meet with Charleston City Council members so they can get to know the candidates.

The job placements comes after former police chief Greg Mullen retired in June 2017.

He led the agency for more than 10 years.

Candidates for the job have a wide range of experience in multiple police departments around the country.

Jerome Taylor, the interim police chief of the Charleston police department, has worked there since 1972.

From 2009 to 2017, he worked as deputy chief and bureau commander for central investigations. He holds a masters in management from Webster University.

Michael Sullivan is the deputy chief of police for the City of Louisville, Kentucky and has a masters in justice administration from the University of Louisville.

In his time as deputy chief, the FBI has stepped in to fight Louisville's gang problem.

Sullivan has previously worked in Louisville with Kenton Buckner, another candidate for Charleston police chief.

Kenton Bucker is the police chief in Little Rock, Arkansas, a position which he has held since 2014.

Buckner came up through the ranks of the Louisville, Kentucky police department and graduated with a masters degree from Eastern Kentucky in the science of safety, security and emergency management.

In his time as chief, Live 5’s sister station KTHV reported Buckner was reprimanded after losing one of his hand guns in 2015.

They also report there was a recent officer shortage at Buckner's department in Little Rock and he acknowledged his officers may have become upset because he required them to work overtime to make up for the shortage.

Joseph Clark is the deputy police chief of the Norfolk, Virginia police department where he has worked since 1986.

He was recently elevated to his current position in January. Clark holds a master's degree in education with a concentration in counseling from Old Dominion University.

Clark has been second in command for one year in Norfolk for a little over a year.

The assistant police chief in Montgomery County, Maryland, Luther Reynolds, is also a candidate.

He has worked for the department in 1988. His master's degree is in information systems technology from Johns Hopkins University.

Reynolds has been assistant chief for six months.

The candidates were told their salary would range from $150,000 to $170,000.

The new police chief will oversee 458 sworn police officers.

Live 5 News is still waiting to obtain disciplinary reports from all of candidates.



