Quantcast

Accident involving semi-truck, car closes part of Cross County R - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Accident involving semi-truck, car closes part of Cross County Road

The scene on Cross County Road Tuesday morning (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5) The scene on Cross County Road Tuesday morning (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5)
Daylight reveals a car underneath a semi-truck on Cross County Road (Source: Live 5) Daylight reveals a car underneath a semi-truck on Cross County Road (Source: Live 5)
A car pitted underneath a truck on Cross County Road Tuesday (Source: Live 5) A car pitted underneath a truck on Cross County Road Tuesday (Source: Live 5)
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

A portion of a North Charleston road closed down early Tuesday morning because of an accident. 

The North Charleston police department is currently working the scene of an accident involving a semi-truck on Cross County Road, according to North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

Both lanes of Cross County Road from Brookdale to Bryhawke Circle are shut down, Pryor said. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly