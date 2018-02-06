Accident involving semi-truck, car closes part of Cross County Road

The scene on Cross County Road Tuesday morning (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5)

A portion of a North Charleston road closed down early Tuesday morning because of an accident.

The North Charleston police department is currently working the scene of an accident involving a semi-truck on Cross County Road, according to North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

Both lanes of Cross County Road from Brookdale to Bryhawke Circle are shut down, Pryor said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

