Cross Country Rd. cleared 7 hours after accident involving semi-truck, car

A portion of a North Charleston road closed down Tuesday morning because of an accident and reopened around 1 p.m.

The North Charleston police department worked the scene of an accident involving a semi-truck on Cross County Road. The driver of the 18-wheeler was trying to back into a business when a car ran underneath it, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

The incident was reported just before 6 a.m. and photos showed a car wedged under a large flatbed truck blocking the road.

Both lanes of Cross County Road from Brookdale to Bryhawke Circle shut down because of the incident. The driver was hospitalized and is in serious condition, Pryor said.

