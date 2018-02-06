Quantcast

Cross Country Rd. remains closed after accident involving semi-truck, car

The area blocked off in North Charleston (Source: Live 5) The area blocked off in North Charleston (Source: Live 5)
The scene on Cross County Road Tuesday morning (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5) The scene on Cross County Road Tuesday morning (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5)
Daylight reveals a car underneath a semi-truck on Cross County Road (Source: Live 5) Daylight reveals a car underneath a semi-truck on Cross County Road (Source: Live 5)
A car pitted underneath a truck on Cross County Road Tuesday (Source: Live 5) A car pitted underneath a truck on Cross County Road Tuesday (Source: Live 5)
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

A portion of a North Charleston road closed down early Tuesday morning because of an accident. 

The North Charleston police department is currently working the scene of an accident involving a semi-truck on Cross County Road, according to North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

The incident was reported just before 6 a.m. As of noon, crews remained on the scene and the roadway was still blocked.

Photos showed a car wedged under a large flatbed truck blocking the road.  

Both lanes of Cross County Road from Brookdale to Bryhawke Circle are shut down, Pryor said. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. 

