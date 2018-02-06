One hospitalized after reported shooting in N. Charleston

Quantcast

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

North Charleston police responded to a shooting early Tuesday.

Officers arrived on the scene of Florida and Tulip streets in response to a shots fired call, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor. 

A man with a gunshot wound was found lying in the street when they arrived. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, Pryor said. 

