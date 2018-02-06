Colleton deputies investigate shooting after victim arrives at ER

The National Weather Service says it is investigating how a monthly test message was sent out as an actual tsunami warning for Charleston.More >>
The National Weather Service says it is investigating how a monthly test message was sent out as an actual tsunami warning for Charleston.More >>
Colleton County deputies say the victim of a shooting showed up early Monday at the emergency room.More >>
Colleton County deputies say the victim of a shooting showed up early Monday at the emergency room.More >>
Live 5 News anchor Bill Sharpe will be among a number of people to travel to Columbia Tuesday to provide testimony in a hearing regarding a bullying prevention bill.More >>
Live 5 News anchor Bill Sharpe will be among a number of people to travel to Columbia Tuesday to provide testimony in a hearing regarding a bullying prevention bill.More >>
A group of Summerville parents turned to Live 5 for help after their children were exposed to chemicals at a neighborhood pool.More >>
A group of Summerville parents turned to Live 5 for help after their children were exposed to chemicals at a neighborhood pool.More >>
A portion of a North Charleston road closed down early Tuesday morning because of an accident.More >>
A portion of a North Charleston road closed down early Tuesday morning because of an accident.More >>