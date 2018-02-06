Colleton deputies investigate shooting after victim arrives at ER

Colleton County deputies say the victim of a shooting showed up early Monday at the emergency room. (Source: AP)

Deputies responded to the Colleton Medical Center at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday with a gunshot wound to the leg, an incident report states.

The man told deputies he did not know who shot him or the location where the shooting happened. The last thing the victim remembered was leaving a club "and seeing some type of lights," the report states.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the Colleton County Sheriff's Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

