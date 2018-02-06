Accuweather blames National Weather Service for false Charleston tsunami warning

Some users say they received an alert showing a tsunami warning was in effect for the Charleston area. (Source: Provided)

The app Accuweather blames the National Weather Service for the misfire of an app alert which led some to believe that a tsunami was headed toward Charleston Tuesday morning.

The company said the alert was "miscoded" by the NWS which led to the Accuweather system reading the test as a real warning.

"AccuWeather has the most sophisticated system for passing on NWS tsunami warnings based on a complete computer scan of the codes used by the NWS," the company said in a statement. "While the words "TEST" were in the header, the actual codes read by computers used coding for real warning, indicating it was a real warning.The NWS warning also later appeared on other sources such as The Weather Channel and it even appears on some pages of the NWS own website as a real warning. The NWS is the original source of the information and displayed it as a real warning."

The statement goes on to say that its the responsibility of the NWS to code the messages correctly. Accuweather later sent out a notification correcting the information.

"The test message was not disseminated to the public via any communication channels operated by the National Weather Service," the NWS said in a statement. " We are currently looking into why the test message was distributed by at least one private sector company and will provide more information as soon as we have it."

Accuweather claims its CEO wrote the NWS three years ago in response to a similar incident in October 2014.

The National Tsunami Warning Center issued a monthly test message at approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a tweet from the Charleston office of the National Weather Service. But some users received what appeared to be an actual tsunami warning on their devices.

A Tsunami warning is NOT in effect for Charleston according to officials with the National Weather Service.

A monthly Tsunami Warning test was issued around 830 am by @NWS_NTWC . We have been notified that some users received this test message as an actual Tsunami Warning. A Tsunami Warning is not in effect. Repeat, a Tsunami Warning is not in effect #chswx #gawx #savwx #scwx — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) February 6, 2018

Meteorologist Hendricus Lulofs with the National Weather Service told the Associated Press there was a glitch Tuesday during a routine test. That meant some people received what looked like an actual warning on their phones.

He says the National Weather Service is trying to sort what happened.

The false warning was more widespread than the Charleston area. People across the East and Gulf Coasts received the erroneous push alerts on their phones. National Weather Service offices from Houston to New Jersey tweeted out messages to people in their areas to notify them the warning had been sent out in error and that no tsunami warning was in effect.

A monthly Tsunami Warning test was issued by the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center at 8:30 this morning. Some apps have pushed this an actual Tsunami Warning. That is not correct! There is NO TSUNAMI WARNING! #chswx #chsnews pic.twitter.com/84raHDpa9F — JoeyLive5 (@JoeySovine) February 6, 2018

The New York Office of the National Weather Service issued a tweet at 9:05 a.m. stating they were trying to find out how a message went out as a warning.

A Tsunami Test was conducted earlier this morning, that did have TEST in the message. We are currently trying to find out how a message went out as a warning. We will update you when we find out more. — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 6, 2018

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division considers Charleston a tsunami-ready county according to its response plan.

The Charleston earthquake of 1886 produced a small, non-destructive tsunami. The run-ups for the event measured between 0.5 and 20 inches. Tsunami run-up over three feet is considered dangerous to people and property according to the plan.

