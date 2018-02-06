FALSE ALARM: National Weather Service investigates false tsunami warning alerts

Some users say they received an alert showing a tsunami warning was in effect for the Charleston area. (Source: Provided)

The National Weather Service says it is investigating how a monthly test message was sent out as an actual tsunami warning for Charleston.

The National Tsunami Warning Center issued a monthly test message at approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a tweet from the Charleston office of the National Weather Service. But some users received what appeared to be an actual tsunami warning on their devices.

A Tsunami warning is NOT in effect for Charleston according to officials with the National Weather Service.

A monthly Tsunami Warning test was issued around 830 am by @NWS_NTWC . We have been notified that some users received this test message as an actual Tsunami Warning. A Tsunami Warning is not in effect. Repeat, a Tsunami Warning is not in effect #chswx #gawx #savwx #scwx — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) February 6, 2018

Meteorologist Hendricus Lulofs with the National Weather Service told the Associated Press there was a glitch Tuesday during a routine test. That meant some people received what looked like an actual warning on their phones.

He says the National Weather Service is trying to sort what happened.

The false warning was more widespread than the Charleston area. People across the East and Gulf Coasts received the erroneous push alerts on their phones. National Weather Service offices from Houston to New Jersey tweeted out messages to people in their areas to notify them the warning had been sent out in error and that no tsunami warning was in effect.

***There is NO TSUNAMI WARNING in effect!!!***



A monthly Tsunami Warning test was issued by the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center at 8:30 this morning. Some apps have pushed this an actual Tsunami Warning. That is not correct! There is NO TSUNAMI WARNING! #chswx #chsnews pic.twitter.com/84raHDpa9F — JoeyLive5 (@JoeySovine) February 6, 2018

The New York Office of the National Weather Service issued a tweet at 9:05 a.m. stating they were trying to find out how a message went out as a warning.

***THERE IS NO TSUNAMI WARNING***



A Tsunami Test was conducted earlier this morning, that did have TEST in the message. We are currently trying to find out how a message went out as a warning. We will update you when we find out more. — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 6, 2018

Officials said it appeared to be an issue with the popular Accuweather app. Accuweather didn't immediately return a call from the AP seeking comment.

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.