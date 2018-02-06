Job fair for truck drivers, warehouse workers Feb. 8

Trace Staffing is hiring commercial truck drivers, and warehouse and production workers.



Applicants are required to bring their resumes and come prepared for an interview. Positions and pay are listed below, along with time and location of hiring event.

Pay



Machine Operators: $12 - $15+ per hour (with CNC)



Forklift Operators: $12 - $14 per hour



Production Assemblers: $13 - $14 per hour



Quality Technicians: $15 per hour



TIG Welders: $17 - $20 per hour



CDL A and Non CDL Drivers: Depends on experience





Time and location



Thurs., Feb. 8, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.



SC Works Center



1930 Hanahan Rd., Suite 200



North Charleston





To see more details, www.scworks.org and review job orders 752138, 732365,



769005, 769007, 769023, and 769003.





Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.