Job fair for truck drivers, warehouse workers Feb. 8

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Trace Staffing is hiring commercial truck drivers, and warehouse and production workers.

Applicants are required to bring their resumes and come prepared for an interview.  Positions and pay are listed below, along with time and location of hiring event. 

Pay

Machine Operators: $12 - $15+ per hour (with CNC) 

Forklift Operators: $12 - $14 per hour 

Production Assemblers: $13 - $14 per hour 

Quality Technicians: $15 per hour 

TIG Welders: $17 - $20 per hour 

CDL A and Non CDL Drivers: Depends on experience 


Time and location

Thurs., Feb. 8, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

SC Works Center 

1930 Hanahan Rd., Suite 200

North Charleston 


To see more details, www.scworks.org and review job orders 752138, 732365, 

769005, 769007, 769023, and 769003.


