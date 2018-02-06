Police arrest suspect after officers surround downtown apartment, schools placed on lockdown

Charleston Police say they are responding to a domestic violence incident involving weapons. (Source: Live 5)

Police have blocked off a portion of Line Street as they respond to the incident. (Source: Live 5)

The Charleston Police Department has arrested a suspect after officers surrounded a downtown Charleston apartment Tuesday morning.

Authorities announced the arrest of 21-year-old Desean Xaundre Calvary who is charged with second-degree domestic violence and pointing a firearm at a person.

He was locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The incident, which caused nearby schools to go on lockdown, happened at a Flood Street apartment where officers responded at 8:55 a.m. and met with two women who had just fled the apartment.

"One of the women shared the apartment with Calvary," CPD officials said."Calvary and the woman he shared the apartment with got into a physical altercation. He reportedly pointed a handgun at the other woman who was in the apartment. That’s when both women fled outside."

A report states the women left Calvary inside of the apartment.

According to police, officers established a perimeter and searched the apartment with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office robot.

No one was found in the apartment.

Burke High School and Charleston Developmental Academy were placed on lockdown.

Line Street and other nearby streets that had been blocked off have since reopened.

Officers blocked off the area after responding to the incident at approximately 8:53 a.m., Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.

Burke High School, Simmons-Pinckney Middle School and Charleston Development Academy were placed on lockdown, Francis said. The schools were on lockdown from approximately 10 a.m. until 12:10 p.m., according to Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt.

