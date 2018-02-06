Police: No one inside apartment where domestic violence incident was reported

Charleston Police say they are responding to a domestic violence incident involving weapons. (Source: Live 5)

Police have blocked off a portion of Line Street as they respond to the incident. (Source: Live 5)

Charleston Police say they are clearing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident that involved weapons.

Police made entry into an apartment at the corner of Flood and Line Streets shortly after noon and found that no one was inside.

Line Street and other nearby streets that had been blocked off have since reopened.

Officers blocked off the area after responding to the incident at approximately 8:53 a.m., Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.

Burke High School and Charleston Developmental Academy were placed on lockdown, Francis said.

It looks like police are getting ready to send a robotic camera into the apartment to check if someone is still inside. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/dEiKn7fIJi — Harve Jacobs (@policereporter) February 6, 2018

Several people had already fled the apartment when police arrived at the scene, he said.

Police say they are trying to determine whether a man involved in the situation is still in the apartment and whether anyone else is there with him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

