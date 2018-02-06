TAKE A STAND: Charleston Tsunami Alert

Some users say they received an alert showing a tsunami warning was in effect for the Charleston area. (Source: Provided)

Some people woke up to a scary image on their phones this morning.

It was a push alert that a Tsunami Warning had been issued for right here in the Lowcountry.

The good news is that was not true. While not nearly on the level of the mass panic from the recent mistaken nuclear warning in Hawaii, this mistaken Tsunami warning was also a mistake.

The push alert did not come from our Live 5 Weather app. In fact, most weather apps didn’t issue a warning. It appears this may originate with one app provider and was only seen by those subscribers.

We’re glad it wasn’t real, but it is also another example of how serious these mistakes can be, how all providers should take steps to make sure those mistakes don’t happen.

