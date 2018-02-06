College of Charleston names interim president

The College of Charleston Board of Trustees accepted President Glenn McConnell's plan to retire, effective July 2, 2018, and have named a new interim president.

The Board of Trustees has unanimously adopted a motion to name Steve Osborne as interim president of the College of Charleston, effective July 2, 2018.

McConnell has agreed to stay a few months after July 2 in an advisory capacity in order to ease the transition.

Although Osborne retired as executive vice president of business affairs, he has remained at the College of Charleston as a senior advisor to the president.

Before coming to the College, Osborne served the South Carolina Budget and Control Board (B&CB) for nearly 27 years, ultimately as chief of staff.

In this position, he chaired the Board of Regents for South Carolina Executive Institute and served as vice chairman for the Enterprise Information System Oversight Committee.

In addition, he was a gubernatorial appointee for the S.C. 911 Advisory Committee and a B&CB appointee for the Commission on International Cooperation and Agreement.

Also during his service to the Budget and Control Board, Osborne served as the state director of Total Quality Management and the chairman of the S.C. Information Technology Advisory Committee.

