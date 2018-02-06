The Citadel's Najdawi honored by SoCon

Zane Najdawi has been named the Southern Conference (SoCon) Men's Basketball Player of the Week for the second time this season by the conference office, it was announced Tuesday afternoon.

Najdawi, who is also featured this week in CollegeInsider.com contributing writer Angela Lento's "My5," was also named the SoCon Player of the Week back on Jan. 15, 2018 as well as twice last season, Nov. 15, 2016 and Dec. 6, 2016.



A junior from Midlothian, Virginia, Najdawi led the Bulldogs to a 3-1 record in their last four games, including a pair of big wins over in-state rivals Wofford and Furman last week. The Bulldogs' last three opponents all appeared in last week's CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 with ETSU at No. 5, Wofford at No. 17 and Furman at No. 19.



In The Citadel's two wins last week, Najdawi led the 'Dogs with 22.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field and 60% from 3-point range. He led The Citadel in scoring in both games and has now led the team in scoring nine times this season, including the last three games and seven of the last eight.



On Thursday, Feb. 1 against Wofford, Najdawi became the 33rd Bulldog in program history to reach the 1,000-point mark for his career. He is the 10th to do so in three years and is just the second Citadel basketball player to record 1,000 points, 400 rebounds and 100 blocks in a career. In the game against the Terriers, Najdawi scored a team-high 16 points, corralled in seven rebounds and swatted away a game-high four shots.



Two days later, the 6-7 forward came within just two points of recording his second career 30-point game as he led all scorers with 28 points against Furman. Najdawi converted his first five shots of the game, including a pair of 3-pointers, and ended the game shooting 75% (9-of-12) from the field and 80% (4-of-5) from long range. He also recorded his second double-double of the season as he brought down a game-high 10 rebounds and had his 37th-career multi-block game with three blocked shots against the Paladins. Najdawi has swatted away at least two shots in four straight games.



This week, the Bulldogs travel to Chattanooga, Tennessee for a game against the Mocs of Chattanooga on Thursday, Feb. 8 before heading to Birmingham, Alabama for a game against Samford on Saturday, Feb. 10.



For more information on The Citadel basketball team, follow @CitadelHoops and @CitadelSports or visit CitadelSports.com.





2017-18 Southern Conference Men's Basketball Players of the Week

Nov. 14 Ria'n Holland, Mercer

Nov. 21 Fletcher Magee, Wofford

Nov. 28 Devin Sibley, Furman

Dec. 5 Francis Alonso, UNCG

Dec. 12 Fletcher Magee, Wofford

Dec. 19 Marvin Smith, UNCG

Jan. 2 Cameron Jackson, Wofford

Jan. 9 Peter Jurkin, ETSU

Jan. 16 Zane Najdawi, The Citadel

Jan. 23 Justin Coleman, Samford

Jan. 30 Desonta Bradford, ETSU

Feb. 6 Zane Najdawi, The Citadel



-per The Citadel Athletics