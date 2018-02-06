Former Charleston mayor teaches class explaining inspiration for African-American Museum

Citadel Professor and former Charleston Mayor, Joseph P. Riley Jr., poses at the site of the future International African American Museum (source: The Citadel)

Citadel professor and former Charleston mayor Joeseph P. Riley, Jr. is teaching a new course that is open to the public.

The course is called The Why and the How: The Making of the International African American Museum.

“The museum site is sacred ground. The location was crucial because every day it is painfully evident that America continues to be fractured by our structural defect resulting from the days of enslaved Africans. This fissure exists because we Americans do not know this important part of our country’s history,” Riley said. “The International African American Museum will boldly tell the full story of the enslaved people of America and their evolution to modern day, with Charleston having been a part of almost every chapter. It will also celebrate the beauty, creativity and intelligence of those people in a manner, which in the end, allows the visitor to leave feeling a sense of jubilance and hope.”

The course aims to be as much a study of history learned through the culmination of decades of work by church historians, genealogists and storytellers as it is a business case study of what goes into taking on a major public project of this kind.

The public portions of the class is scheduled from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the days listed.

Feb. 6 - Black Charleston in slavery and in freedom

Featuring Bernard Powers, Ph.D., co-author of We are Charleston Bond Hall 165



Feb. 13 - The Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and the modern African American freedom struggle (Livestreamed on Citadel Facebook page)

Featuring Cleveland Sellers, Ph.D., on his experiences during the Orangeburg Massacre, other civil rights events, and how they compare to contemporary challenges Holliday Alumni Center



Feb. 20 - Financing the IAAM

Featuring: Pete Selleck, former chairman & president, Michelin North America and Anita Zucker, CEO of The Intertech Group Bond Hall 165



Mar. 6 - IAAM museum design

Featuring Walter J. Hood, Professor of Landscape Architecture and Environmental Planning and Urban Design, University of California at Berkeley and founder, Hood Design Studio and representative, Pei, Cobb, Freed and Partners The Charleston Maritime Center, future IAAM location



Mar. 20 - IAAM Center for Family History

Featuring Toni Carrier, genealogist, Center for Family History, IAAM Bond Hall 165



Mar. 27 - A look inside the IAAM

Featuring Michael B. Moore, CEO and president, IAAM, and Ralph Appelbaum, Founder, Ralph Appelbaum Associates The Charleston Maritime Center



Apr. 3 - The International African American Museum and Charleston’s half-century