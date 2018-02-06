World No. 10 Julia Goerges Joins Volvo Car Open Field

Germany’s Julia Goerges has committed to play the 2018 Volvo Car Open, just days after breaking into the WTA’s top 10 and reaching the semifinals in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy. Goerges already won the ASB Classic earlier this year, where she defeated now World No. 1 and Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki in the final.



She joins Caroline Garcia, Johanna Konta, Sloane Stephens, Petra Kvitová, Madison Keys, Daria Kasatkina, Shelby Rogers and CiCi Bellis in the Charleston, South Carolina field. The Volvo Car Open will take place March 31 - April 8, 2018 at the Family Circle Tennis Center.



The 29-year-old’s 2017 season was highlighted with wins at the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai and the Kremlin Cup in Moscow, where she beat current Volvo Car Open champion Kasatkina for the title. She also reached the finals in Washington, D.C., Bucharest and Mallorca and semifinals in Budapest and Auckland last year.



“Breaking into the top 10 has been a great accomplishment for me, and I feel that I’ve been playing some of the strongest tennis of my career recently,” said Goerges. “I’m really looking forward to returning to Charleston. It’s always a fun atmosphere there, and the level of competition is great.”



The 2018 Volvo Car Open will be the fifth time Goerges has competed in Charleston, but the first since 2014. She reached the quarterfinals of the tournament in 2011.



“The addition of Julia to our strong player field is very exciting for our tournament,” said Eleanor Adams, Volvo Car Open Tournament Manager. “Her dominance on the court lately makes for the tennis matches we all love to watch. An elegant but fierce competitor, I know our fans have missed watching Julia and we are excited to welcome her back”.



The nine-day Volvo Car Open is the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, attracting an average of 90,000 attendees and more than 100 of the top singles and doubles tennis players.



