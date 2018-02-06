Dashcam videos released of chase with suspects in police car break ins

The Highway Patrol Tuesday released dash cam video of a high speed chase with suspects accused of breaking into police cars.

Authorities arrested Elontrae Glenn, Morgan Fowler, and Santario Washington after a 19 mile chase on I-77 on January 26.

The three are accused of breaking into police cars during a sheriff's conference in Columbia on January 24.

One of those cars belongs to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office.

Two days later, troopers found the suspects speeding on I-77.

The chase began after a trooper saw car going 91 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone on I-77. The trooper tried to do a traffic stop but the driver kept going.

The video shows the driver putting the pedal to the metal to try to get away.

"Speed is about 103," one trooper is heard saying on his radio.

The video shows the driver has no intentions of slowing down.

"Speed is about 100," the trooper is heard saying.

The chase turns into a race.

"Speed about 120," the trooper says.

The suspect is seen driving in and out of traffic, trying to shake the troopers. That's when the troopers make the call to box the car in.

"Don't let him out, don't let him out," a trooper says.

They succeed and the chase ends in Chester County. The troopers pull out their guns.

"Get on him, get on him," a trooper is heard saying.

"Don't move, don't move, don't move," another trooper says.

The suspects refuse to come out of the car so the troopers get out their batons and bust open the back passenger window and the driver's side window.

All three people in the car are arrested.

No one is hurt.

At the end of the chase troopers recovered nine stolen handguns, two stolen bulletproof vests and other items.

The suspects faced several charges including failure to stop for a blue light and possession of a stolen pistol.

