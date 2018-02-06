Dorchester Co. deputies warning residents about selling items on social media

A man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder. (Source: AP)

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is advising residents to use "extreme caution" when selling items through social media as several citizens have reported being robbed during the transaction.

Investigators say numerous citizens have been robbed at gunpoint while selling items through social media outlets.

According to DCSO officials, suspects are posing as a potential buyer or seller of cellphones and other items of value.

"The suspects talk back and forth to the victims through Facebook messenger or text message to set up a meeting place," the sheriff's office said."Most of these meetings are taking place at or near the Food Lion on Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston."

A report states the meetings are normally done during nighttime hours in dark parking lots.

If you are going to sell an item on social media, the sheriff's office advises to choose a safe time of day and safe location for your transaction.

"You may come to the Sheriff’s Office parking lot or any local police department parking lot to make your exchange as a safety precaution," DCSO officials said.

If you have any questions or other concerns please contact the sheriff’s office at 843-873-5111 and ask to speak to a deputy.

