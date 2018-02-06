Charleston Black Lives Matter leader dies after shooting in New Orleans

A protester later identified as Muhiyyidin Moye jumped a barricade and attempted to take a Confederate flag in 2017. (Source: Live 5)

Muhiyyidin Moye, the leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston, was shot to death in New Orleans, his family says. (Source: GoFundMe)

Muhiyyidin Moye, the leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston. (Source: Camille Weaver)

The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot in New Orleans.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department said 32-year-old Muhiyidin Moye died Tuesday morning

According to police, Moye sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh.

NOPD officials say he was transported to a hospital and subsequently died of his wounds.

"The incident is the subject of an active and ongoing investigation," NOPD officials said.

Camille Weaver, his niece, said police in New Orleans told her family Moye was shot in the leg while riding his bike at approximately 1 a.m.

She said he attempted to ride five more blocks after the shooting but later died at an area hospital.

A vigil was held at North Charleston City Hall where family and friends spoke.

"We are lost right now," said Moye's sister Kimberli Duncan."But we are going to find our way."

Vigil beginning for BLM Activist Muhiyidin D'baha who was shot while riding his bike in New Orleans, family says #chsnews pic.twitter.com/TsYFgCtaVO — Alexis Simmons (@AlexisLive5) February 6, 2018

Moye was charged with disorderly conduct in a February 2017 incident in which he jumped a barricade and attempted to snatch a Confederate flag away from a protestor.

The incident was caught on camera during a live report.

Protester jumps barricade and attempts to get Confederate flag from man #chsnews pic.twitter.com/hTBql8qS9Z — Ray Rivera (@RayRiveraChs) February 22, 2017

The incident happened outside the Sottile Theatre where Brittany "Bree" Newsome was speaking. Newsome climbed the flagpole on the Statehouse grounds and removed the Confederate flag in 2015 as lawmakers considering removing the flag from the grounds in response to the shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church.

There is no word on a suspect or a motive.

