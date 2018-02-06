Family: Charleston Black Lives Matter leader shot to death in New Orleans

Muhiyyidin Moye, the leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston, was shot to death in New Orleans, his family says. (Source: GoFundMe)

The leader of Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston was gunned down Tuesday morning in New Orleans, his family says.

Muhiyyidin Moye, 32, died Tuesday morning after being shot near the intersection of Josephine and Clara streets in New Orleans, his niece said.

Camille Weaver said police in New Orleans told her family Moye was shot in the leg while riding his bike at approximately 1 a.m. in New Orleans. She said he attempted to ride five more blocks after the shooting but later died at an area hospital.

There is no word on a suspect or a motive.

