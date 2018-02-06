Friends, family remember Charleston Black Lives Matter leader killed in New Orleans shooting

A protester later identified as Muhiyidin Moye jumped a barricade and attempted to take a Confederate flag in 2017. (Source: Live 5)

Muhiyidin Moye, the leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston, was shot to death in New Orleans, his family says. (Source: GoFundMe)

Muhiyidin Moye, the leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston. (Source: Camille Weaver)

People gathered outside North Charleston City Hall Tuesday night to remember the leader of Charleston's Black Lives Matter movement who died in New Orleans.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department said 32-year-old Muhiyidin Moye died Tuesday morning.

"We are lost right now," said Moye's sister Kimberli Duncan."But we are going to find our way."

A light in rough times, that's how people are remembering him.

People gathered in a circle outside North Charleston City Hall, a place he fought for justice, sharing memories of how he empowered the community.

"This was his passion, he did it from the heart he was loving he was funny, he was smart but it bothered him, the injustice just bothered him and it never rested well with him," Duncan said. "He took it on as a personal battle."

Walter Scott's brother, Anthony Scott, says Moye helped their family get justice after the shooting of his brother.

"I thank God for placing him here to be the solider that he is, that he was,"Anthony said.

Activist Pastor Dixon says he organized this vigil.

"Was one of the most charismatic people I've ever met in my life," Dixon said. "There was a quality that he possessed that just drew people to him."

There were several people tonight who say they are committed to continuing his legacy in the fight for justice, education and building up the community.

His family says while he was in New Orleans he was continuing his mission.

"I don't think he ever felt appreciated or felt that people believed in what he was doing 100 percent he would be happy to know that his work was not for nothing," Duncan said.

Vigil beginning for BLM Activist Muhiyidin D'baha who was shot while riding his bike in New Orleans, family says #chsnews pic.twitter.com/TsYFgCtaVO — Alexis Simmons (@AlexisLive5) February 6, 2018

Police investigating Moye's shooting death in New Orleans

He was found in the 2200 block of Bienville Street in New Orleans and died of a gunshot wound, according to New Orleans Coroner's spokesman Jason Melancon. The death was ruled a homicide.

New Orleans Police said the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. and said Moye suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh.

"He was transported to a hospital and subsequently died of his wounds," New Orleans Police spokesman Beau Tidwell said. "The incident is the subject of an active and ongoing investigation."

Camille Weaver, his niece, said Moye attempted to ride five more blocks after the shooting.

New Orleans Police responded Tuesday at approximately 1:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting on Bienville Street where they found Moye suffering a gunshot wound, according to an incident report.

Police found a blood trail that extended across several streets and bullet fragments in the 1900 block of Bienville Street, about three blocks away from where Moye was found lying on the sidewalk and asking for help, the report states.

New Orleans Coroner's spokesman Jason Melancon said the death was ruled a homicide.

On Tuesday, Weaver set up a GoFundMe account to raise money to bring his body back to Charleston and have a funeral for family and friends. As of Wednesday morning, more than $19,000 had been raised, more than double the $7,500 goal.

Moye was charged with disorderly conduct in a February 2017 incident in which he jumped a barricade and attempted to snatch a Confederate flag away from a protestor.

The incident was caught on camera during a live report.

Protester jumps barricade and attempts to get Confederate flag from man #chsnews pic.twitter.com/hTBql8qS9Z — Ray Rivera (@RayRiveraChs) February 22, 2017

The incident happened outside the Sottile Theatre where Brittany "Bree" Newsome was speaking. Newsome climbed the flagpole on the Statehouse grounds and removed the Confederate flag in 2015 as lawmakers considering removing the flag from the grounds in response to the shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

