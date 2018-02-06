Portion of Savannah Highway in Ravenel shut down for overturned truck

Crews working an overturned truck in Ravenel. (Source: WCSC)

A portion of Savannah Highway in Ravenel is shut down after a truck overturned Tuesday night.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say northbound Savannah Highway at Davidson Road is closed.

They are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Traffic detoured down to County Line Rd toward Hwy 165 https://t.co/TomEHTF8Fz — ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) February 7, 2018

