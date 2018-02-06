Quantcast

Portion of Savannah Highway in Ravenel shut down for overturned truck

Crews working an overturned truck in Ravenel. (Source: WCSC) Crews working an overturned truck in Ravenel. (Source: WCSC)
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

A portion of Savannah Highway in Ravenel is shut down after a truck overturned Tuesday night. 

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say northbound Savannah Highway at Davidson Road is closed. 

They are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible. 

