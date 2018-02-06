Signing Day Central 2018: Lowcountry high school athletes put pen to paper

Keep up with our sports anchors and reporters Wednesday for the latest on National Signing Day ( Source: Live 5)

National Signing Day 2018 kicks off Wednesday morning and despite a lot of the areas big names signing during the new early signing period back in December, still a number of Lowcountry athletes will make their college choices official today.

Check back here throughout the day for the latest updates, pictures, interviews and more from the signees for National Signing Day.

Academic Magnet

Nick Price, Soccer, Averett University

Jackson Bracy, Soccer, Davidson

Sam Kavarana, Tennis, Davidson

Jack Hosley, Baseball, Macalester College

Ashley Ridge

NiJay Hill, Football, Limestone College

Delaney Hood, Soccer, Newberry

Emily Kifer, Soccer, Charleston Southern

Ashlyn Phipps, Cross Crountry/Track, Columbia College

Baptist Hill

Corey Fields, Football/Basketball, South Carolina State

Richard Bailey, Football

Colleton County

Faith Allen, Soccer, Francis Marion

Jalen Lawton, Football, Newberry

Hallie Robertson, Softball, Columbia College

First Baptist

Timmy Campbell, Football, Savannah State

Mark White, Football, North Greenville

Fort Dorchester

Raquan Simmons, Football, Wingate

Avery Snipes, Football, South Carolina State

Wakeel Rivers, Football, Limestone College

Justin Williams, Football, Jones JC

James Island

Hailey Ryan, Volleyball, Belmont-Abbey College

Allison Knight, Swimming, Georgia Southern

Emmalee McCarter, Soccer, Vermonth

McKither Bodison, Baseball, Spartanburg Methodist

Germota Brisbane, Football, Hutchinson CC

Jermaine Alston, Football, Allen University

Adriam Lamont Ladson, Football, Allen University

McKenzie Wright, Softball, USC Salkehatchie

North Charleston

Desmond Glover, Basketball, Morris College

Charles Heyward, Basketball, Morris College

RB Stall

Chelsi Smalls, Track & Field, The Citadel

Priscilla Delaney, Basketball, Converse College

Ja'miya Foy, Basketball

Juwan Scott, Football

Summerville

Jimmy Bracey, Football, Limestone College

Taylor Burroughs, Softball, Spartanburg Methodist

Shaq Davis, Football/Basketball, South Carolina State

Madison Drawdy, Softball, Spartanburg Methodist

Skyler Jorgensen, Soccer, Coker College

Madeline Matusik, Soccer, Columbia College

Olim McCurry, Football, Newberry

Audre Pope, Softball, USC Union

Wando

Patrick Spychalski, Cross Country/Track, Villanova

Keeghan Andrews, Volleyball, Syracuse

Brooke Medders, Volleyball, Jacksonville University

Kaleb Jenness, Volleyball, Ball State

Drayton Green, Volleyball, North Greenville

Zoe Jenkins, Soccer, North Greenville

Madeline Job, Soccer, College of Charleston

Karen Majewski, Soccer, Wofford

Mary Michels, Soccer, North Georgia

Tress Southard, Soccer, Oglethorpe University

Lee Sheppard, Soccer, South Carolina

Conner McCarthy, Football, Coastal Carolina

Davis Wilbur, Baseball, USC Upstate

Jacob Fisher, Baseball, Winthrop

Tyler Jones, Baseball, Winthrop

Zach Ahearn, Baseball, Furman

Charlie Marino, Soccer, College of Charleston

Andrew Pickhardt, Soccer, College of Charleston

Carter Jefferies, Soccer, Winthrop

West Ashley

Ashley Jones, Softball, Queens University

William Smith, Football, The Citadel

Michael Poulos, Baseball, College of Charleston

Jordan Hollinshead, Football, South Carolina State

Myles White, Football, Allen University