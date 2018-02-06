Signing Day Central 2018: Lowcountry high school athletes put pen to paper

National Signing Day 2018 kicks off Wednesday morning and despite a lot of the areas big names signing during the new early signing period back in December, still a number of Lowcountry athletes will make their college choices official today.
Check back here throughout the day for the latest updates, pictures, interviews and more from the signees for National Signing Day.
Academic Magnet
Nick Price, Soccer, Averett University
Jackson Bracy, Soccer, Davidson
Sam Kavarana, Tennis, Davidson
Jack Hosley, Baseball, Macalester College
Ashley Ridge
NiJay Hill, Football, Limestone College
Delaney Hood, Soccer, Newberry
Emily Kifer, Soccer, Charleston Southern
Ashlyn Phipps, Cross Crountry/Track, Columbia College
Baptist Hill
Corey Fields, Football/Basketball, South Carolina State
Richard Bailey, Football
Colleton County
Faith Allen, Soccer, Francis Marion
Jalen Lawton, Football, Newberry
Hallie Robertson, Softball, Columbia College
First Baptist
Timmy Campbell, Football, Savannah State
Mark White, Football, North Greenville
Fort Dorchester
Raquan Simmons, Football, Wingate
Avery Snipes, Football, South Carolina State
Wakeel Rivers, Football, Limestone College
Justin Williams, Football, Jones JC
James Island
Hailey Ryan, Volleyball, Belmont-Abbey College
Allison Knight, Swimming, Georgia Southern
Emmalee McCarter, Soccer, Vermonth
McKither Bodison, Baseball, Spartanburg Methodist
Germota Brisbane, Football, Hutchinson CC
Jermaine Alston, Football, Allen University
Adriam Lamont Ladson, Football, Allen University
McKenzie Wright, Softball, USC Salkehatchie
North Charleston
Desmond Glover, Basketball, Morris College
Charles Heyward, Basketball, Morris College
RB Stall
Chelsi Smalls, Track & Field, The Citadel
Priscilla Delaney, Basketball, Converse College
Ja'miya Foy, Basketball
Juwan Scott, Football
Summerville
Jimmy Bracey, Football, Limestone College
Taylor Burroughs, Softball, Spartanburg Methodist
Shaq Davis, Football/Basketball, South Carolina State
Madison Drawdy, Softball, Spartanburg Methodist
Skyler Jorgensen, Soccer, Coker College
Madeline Matusik, Soccer, Columbia College
Olim McCurry, Football, Newberry
Audre Pope, Softball, USC Union
Wando
Patrick Spychalski, Cross Country/Track, Villanova
Keeghan Andrews, Volleyball, Syracuse
Brooke Medders, Volleyball, Jacksonville University
Kaleb Jenness, Volleyball, Ball State
Drayton Green, Volleyball, North Greenville
Zoe Jenkins, Soccer, North Greenville
Madeline Job, Soccer, College of Charleston
Karen Majewski, Soccer, Wofford
Mary Michels, Soccer, North Georgia
Tress Southard, Soccer, Oglethorpe University
Lee Sheppard, Soccer, South Carolina
Conner McCarthy, Football, Coastal Carolina
Davis Wilbur, Baseball, USC Upstate
Jacob Fisher, Baseball, Winthrop
Tyler Jones, Baseball, Winthrop
Zach Ahearn, Baseball, Furman
Charlie Marino, Soccer, College of Charleston
Andrew Pickhardt, Soccer, College of Charleston
Carter Jefferies, Soccer, Winthrop
West Ashley
Ashley Jones, Softball, Queens University
William Smith, Football, The Citadel
Michael Poulos, Baseball, College of Charleston
Jordan Hollinshead, Football, South Carolina State
Myles White, Football, Allen University
