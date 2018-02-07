Macon, Barford lead Arkansas past South Carolina 81-65

Daryl Macon and Jaylen Barford combined to score 49 points to help Arkansas end a two-game losing streak with an 81-65 win over South Carolina on Tuesday night.

Macon led the way with 25 points for the Razorbacks (16-8, 5-6 Southeastern Conference), who entered the game having lost six of their last 10 games after opening the season 11-2. The senior has now scored 20 or more points in six straight games.

Barford added 24 points, and freshman Daniel Gafford added 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting for Arkansas. The Razorbacks scored 26 points off 18 turnovers by the Gamecocks (13-11, 4-7), and they held last year's Final Four squad to 41.2-percent (21 of 51) shooting from the field.

Hassani Gravett scored 12 points to lead South Carolina, which has lost four straight games for the first time since the 2014-15 season. Justin Minaya and Kory Holden added 11 points apiece.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks led by as many as five points in the early going on Tuesday, but they had no answer defensively for either Macon or Barford. The two Arkansas seniors combined to shoot 12 of 28 from the field, including 8-of-16 3-pointers, and Macon was 12 of 13 on free throws to help the Razorbacks earn the much-needed victory after losses to Texas A&M and LSU last week.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks entered Tuesday tied for 288th in the country in scoring defense, allowing an average of 77 points per game. Bolstered by a lineup change that featured 6-foot-8 freshman Gabe Osabuohien seeing extended action for the first time since non-conference play, Arkansas put together one of its best defensive performances in SEC play.

UP NEXT

South Carolina returns to Colonial Life Arena on Saturday to host Florida in a Noon matchup on CBS. The Gamecocks posted a 77-72 victory over the Gators in the first matchup between the two schools this season on Jan. 24 in Gainesville. Carter Blackburn (play-by-play) and Jim Spanarkel (analyst), who had the call for Carolina's Elite Eight win over the Gators, will handle broadcast duties on Saturday.