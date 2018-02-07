BCSO: Ladson man arrested after traffic stop with heroin in vehicle

Brian Christopher Sullivan was found to have 7 grams of heroin in his vehicle (Source: BCSO)

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say is suspected of trafficking heroin.

Brian Christopher Sullivan, 38, was driving his silver 2011 Nissan Maxima on South Live Oak Drive Near Cypress Gardens Road. A deputy observed him drifting left of the center lane and conducted a traffic stop.

The deputy saw Sullivan looked disoriented and groggy. Deputies say Sullivan was unaware where he came from or who he had been visiting. Upon searching the vehicle, a baggie was found and tested positive for seven grams of heroin.

Deputies say he was arrested on the same night as three other drug overdoses in the county.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.