Coast Guard: Body discovered on Sullivan's Island

Daylight breaks over Charleston Harbor Wednesday as the Coast Guard searches the area (Source: Live 5)

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed a body was discovered on Sullivan's Island as crews were investigating cries for help heard early Wednesday morning in Charleston Harbor.

The body was discovered near Station 10, Coast Guard Sector Charleston said.

The Coast Guard is working to determine whether the discovery of the body on Sullivan's Island and the earlier report of cries for help are connected. Officials with Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville said it was a male voice calling for help Wednesday morning and a male body found on the island, but that's the only string that connects the incidents,

The search in Charleston harbor remains active while the scene on Sullivan's Island has been cleared.

Crews initially responded when someone at the Charleston Marina reported hearing cries in the direction of Castle Pinckney Island, a Coast Guard official said. A small boat and helicopter were sent in response, an official said. Crews expanded the search around 5:45 a.m. to the area just southeast of Fort Sumter.

If you take a close look at the video you’ll see flashing lights. Those lights are what seems to be a part of the search near Fort Sumter. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/6CGvBVWNeM — Alissa Holmes (@AlissaLive5) February 7, 2018

Crews aren't sure of the exact area of a possible watercraft in distress and details are limited at this time.

Coast Guard Officials say the Charleston County Sheriff's Office is also assisting in the search with two rescue boats.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

