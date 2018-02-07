Coast Guard, CCSO investigating cries for help in Charleston harbor

The U.S. Coast Guard is looking into cries for help heard early Wednesday morning in Charleston Harbor.

The Charleston Marina heard cries in the direction of Castle Pinckney Island, a Coast Guard official said. A small boat and helicopter were sent in response, an official said. Crews expanded the search around 5:45 a.m. to the area just southeast of Fort Sumter.

Crews aren't sure of the exact area of a possible watercraft in distress and details are limited at this time.

Coast Guard Officials say the Charleston County Sheriff's Office is also assisting in the search with two rescue boats.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

