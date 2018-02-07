Coast Guard suspends search in Charleston harbor after body found on Sullivan's Island

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended an eight-hour search in Charleston Harbor after the agency confirmed a body was discovered on Sullivan's Island. The connection between the incidents remains unclear.

The body was discovered near Station 10 by a good samaritan, Coast Guard Sector Charleston said. Cries for help from a male voice early Wednesday morning near Charleston Marina prompted the search in the harbor.

Someone came up to the fire station on Sullivan's Island around 8 a.m. to report a body in the water, according to Sullivan's Island Police Chief Andy Benke. The body was secured, but attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful, Benke said.

It was a male voice calling for help Wednesday morning and a male body found on the island, but that's the only string that connects the incidents according to U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville.

Crews initially responded when someone at the Charleston Marina reported hearing cries in the direction of Castle Pinckney Island, a Coast Guard official said. A small boat and helicopter were sent in response, an official said. Crews expanded the search around 5:45 a.m. to the area just southeast of Fort Sumter.

Crews aren't sure of the exact area of a possible watercraft in distress and details are limited at this time.

Coast Guard Officials say the Charleston County Sheriff's Office is also assisting in the search with two rescue boats.

