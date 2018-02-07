Coroner identifies body found on Sullivan's Island

The scene in Charleston harbor as day breaks Wednesday morning (Source: Live 5)

The Charleston County Coroner's Office released the identity of the body found Wednesday morning on Sullivan's Island.

The body of Chandler Jordan Threatt, 18, of West Ashley, was discovered on the beach at Sullivan's Island, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Sheila Williams.

His death is being investigated by the Charleston Police Department, Sullivan’s Island Police Department, and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

The cause and manner of death were not provided.

The U.S. Coast Guard began an eight-hour search Wednesday morning in Charleston Harbor after someone reported hearing a male voice calling for help near the Charleston Marina.

The connection between the incidents remains unclear.

Threatt's body was discovered near Station 10 by a good Samaritan, Coast Guard Sector Charleston said. Someone came up to the fire station on Sullivan's Island around 8 a.m. to report a body in the water, according to Sullivan's Island Town Administrator Andy Benke. The body was secured, but attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful, Benke said.

It was a male voice calling for help Wednesday morning and a male body found on the island, but that's the only string that connects the incidents according to U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville.

Crews initially responded when someone at the Charleston Marina reported hearing cries in the direction of Castle Pinckney Island, a Coast Guard official said.

A small boat and helicopter were sent in response, an official said.

Crews expanded the search around 5:45 a.m. to the area just southeast of Fort Sumter.

