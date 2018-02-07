Law enforcement agencies, coroner's office investigating after body found on Sullivan's Island

Daylight breaks over Charleston Harbor Wednesday as the Coast Guard searches the area (Source: Live 5)

Law enforcement agencies along with the Charleston County Coroner's Office are investigating after a body was found on Sullivan's Island Wednesday morning.

Deputy Coroner Sheila Williams said her office would not be releasing any information on the body found on the beach.

Williams said the coroner along with the Sullivan’s Island Police Department and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.

The U.S. Coast Guard had suspended an eight-hour search in Charleston Harbor after the agency confirmed a body was discovered on Sullivan's Island.

The connection between the incidents remains unclear.

The body was discovered near Station 10 by a good Samaritan, Coast Guard Sector Charleston said. Cries for help from a male voice early Wednesday morning near Charleston Marina prompted the search in the harbor.

Someone came up to the fire station on Sullivan's Island around 8 a.m. to report a body in the water, according to Sullivan's Island Town Administrator Andy Benke. The body was secured, but attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful, Benke said.

It was a male voice calling for help Wednesday morning and a male body found on the island, but that's the only string that connects the incidents according to U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville.

Crews initially responded when someone at the Charleston Marina reported hearing cries in the direction of Castle Pinckney Island, a Coast Guard official said.

A small boat and helicopter were sent in response, an official said.

Crews expanded the search around 5:45 a.m. to the area just southeast of Fort Sumter.

If you take a close look at the video you’ll see flashing lights. Those lights are what seems to be a part of the search near Fort Sumter. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/6CGvBVWNeM — Alissa Holmes (@AlissaLive5) February 7, 2018

