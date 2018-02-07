Power restored to SCE&G customers after outage affects 17,000

The SCE&G outage map peaked at more than 14,000 outages in Dorchester County Wednesday. (Source: SCE&G)

SCE&G officials say power has been restored to the majority of customers after an outage affected thousands of customers in the Lowcountry.

Earlier in the day at 1:20 p.m., approximately 17,000 customers were reported without service across parts of Summerville and other areas of Dorchester and Berkeley Counties, SCE&G spokesman Paul Fischer said.

Fischer said high winds created multiple incidents of trees on power lines and a singular equipment failure also caused the outages.

The utility's outage map showed the largest single cluster of 1,599 outages was centered near the intersection of Central Avenue and Butternut Road.

Crews are responding and are restoring power to the area, Fischer said.

