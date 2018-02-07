SCE&G reporting more than 1,500 power outages in Dorchester County

The SCE&G outage map peaked at more than 14,000 outages in Dorchester County Wednesday. (Source: SCE&G)

SCE&C reports the number of people without power has dropped to less than 1,600 in Dorchester County Wednesday afternoon.

At 1:20 p.m., approximately 17,000 customers were reported without service across parts of Summerville and other areas of Dorchester and Berkeley Counties, SCE&G spokesman Paul Fischer said.

He said high winds created multiple incidents of trees on power lines and a singular equipment failure also caused the outages.

The utility's outage map showed the largest single cluster of 1,599 outages centered near the intersection of Central Avenue and Butternut Road.

Crews are responding and are restoring power to the area, Fischer said.

