All lanes on Rivers Ave. open following accident involving motorcycle

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

All lanes on Rivers Avenue are open following an accident involving a motorcycle and another vehicle Wednesday afternoon. 

Westbound lanes of Rivers Avenue at Montague Avenue were closed as crews worked the scene. 

The accident was reported at Rivers Avenue and Alton Street.

Pryor said one person was transported to Trident Hospital in serious condition.

Earlier, NCPD officials reported that the incident was an auto pedestrian accident. They later sent out a correction.  

