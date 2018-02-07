Westbound lanes of Rivers Ave. closed after auto-pedestrian accident

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Rivers Ave. Wednesday afternoon. (Source: AP)

North Charleston Police are responding Wednesday afternoon to an accident involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Westbound lanes of Rivers Avenue at Montague Avenue are closed and traffic is being rerouted, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

The accident was reported at Rivers Avenue and Alton Street, he said.

The pedestrian was taken to Trident Hospital in serious condition, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.