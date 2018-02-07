Westbound lanes of Rivers Ave. closed after auto-pedestrian accident

North Charleston Police are responding Wednesday afternoon to an accident involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed a body was discovered on Sullivan's Island as crews were investigating cries for help heard early Wednesday morning in Charleston Harbor.More >>
People gathered outside North Charleston City Hall Tuesday night to remember the leader of Charleston's Black Lives Matter movement who died in New Orleans.More >>
National Signing Day 2018 kicks off Wednesday morning and despite a lot of the areas big names signing during the new early signing period back in December, still a number of Lowcountry athletes will make their college choices official today.More >>
The manufacturer of a smart thermometer says the Palmetto State is the second-sickest state in America.More >>
