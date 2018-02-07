Tucker announces CSU's 2018 National Signing Day Class

Charleston Southern head football coach Mark Tucker welcomed his second recruiting class on Wednesday during 2018 National Signing Day. Eighteen players signed to enroll at CSU to provide what the Buccaneers are hoping will become an anchor to the team over the next several years.

The Buccaneers class features players spanning four states with eight coming to CSU by way of Georgia. Four players signed with the Bucs from Florida to keep up with the trend of procuring players from the Sunshine State. CSU added four more from North Carolina, while bringing in two from the Palmetto State to wrap up the signing class.

Overall, Tucker was pleased with how the class shaped up and the expected impact they will have on the team.

"This class brings us size and athleticism across the board," Tucker said. "We're picking up speed at the places we need speed. We have a number of position groups that will feature seniors this upcoming season and the need to bring in and develop depth and give these players a chance to play will be key to the program in the future."

The Bucs addressed several areas in particular when it comes to the depth of the 2018 team.

"We wanted to get more speed at wide receiver to help an already very talented group," Tucker added. "We're graduating kids up front defensively and feel good about the players we signed to help us out. We've also added speed and size in our secondary to help our veteran group returning."

The offensive line also saw several additions with Tucker looking forward to the incoming group.

"We went after size, length, speed, and athleticism on the line," he added. "We were very fortunate to get the type of body and athleticism we did with our offensive lineman. We have some guys who are physical and can run. I'm really happy with all three of those players."

Coach Tucker will introduce the signing day class this evening at 6 p.m. with a presentation in the team meeting room in the new Athletic Performance Center located behind the Buccaneer Field House.

Members of the media, Buc Club members, and the CSU campus community are invited to the event as Head Coach Mark Tucker will introduce the 2018 signing class with a presentation prior to the men's basketball tipoff against Liberty University that evening at 7:30 p.m.

Tucker and the Bucs open the 2018 spring practice schedule on Friday afternoon at Buccaneer Field. The first of 15 practices scheduled for the spring is slated to start at 3:30 p.m.

2018 CHARLESTON SOUTHERN FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS

Christian Reid

QB – 6-0 – 171 – Newnan, Ga. – East Coweta High School

Two-time Second Team All-Region selection

Two-time First Team Coweta Score selection

Coweta Score Offensive Player of the Year

East Coweta High School's all-time leading passer

2018 Team Captain

Son of Terrence and Angie Reid

Plans on majoring in Communications

Kendrick Bell, Jr.

RB – 5-8 – 182 – Rocky Mount, N.C. – Southern Nash High School

Lettered in football, track, and basketball at Southern Nash High School

Member of the Beta Club

Son of Chiqueta Grant

Plans on majoring in accounting

Zachary Summers

DE – 6-4 – 215 – Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. – Ponte Vedra High School

91 total tackles, 57 solo tackles, 8.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss

Finished with five fumble recoveries, 10 quarterback hurries, five pass breakups

Three-year varsity track captain, earning All-District honors in both track and basketball

Son of Nikki and Mike Martin

Trevontez Price

DB – 6-1 – 178 – Gastonia, N.C. – Hunter Huss High School

All-Conference Selection at Hunter Huss High School

Nine Interceptions

30-plus tackles

All-Conference in Track

Son of Lasonya Jordan

Plans on becoming a physical therapist

Taequan Washington

DT – 5-11 – 285 – Savannah, Ga. – Calvary Day High School

Two-time First Team All-State selection in his junior and senior season

Region Defensive Player of the Year

Savannah Morning News Defensive Player of the Year

Quarterbacks Club Defensive Player of the Year and Lineman of the Year

Recorded 100 tackles, seven sacks, six fumble recoveries, and an interception

Also competed in wrestling at Calvary Day High School

Son of Moneshia Bailey

Bryce Green

S – 6-3 – 180 – St. Petersburg, Fla. – St. Petersburg High School

First Team All-Defense

Earned the Captain Award

Academic Award for high Team GPA

Also competed in Track & Field

Recorded a 10.95 in the 100m dash

Son of Rachel Williams

Plans on majoring in Sports Management – Communications

Cayden Jordan

WR – 6-2 – 180 – Tampa, Fla. – Gaither High School

All-State Honorable Mention in his junior season

First Team All-Conference and All-County selection

Team MVP honors

Football prowess runs in the family with Terry Jordan (QB, N.C. State), Michael Jordan (QB, UCF), LeeRoy Jordan (LB, Alabama)

Son of Adrienne and Shannon Jordan

Plans on majoring in Sports Management

John Brown, Jr.

DL – 6-3 – 246 – Douglasville, Ga. – Douglas County High School

32 solo tackles, 48 total tackles, 4.0 tackles per game, six sacks in senior season

All-Region Honorable Mention team in 2018

A/B Honor Roll

Team High GPA

Earned the Big Cat Award

Also competed in basketball and track and field (shot put) at Douglas County

Comes from an athletic family with three sisters and a brother all playing basketball at the collegiate level

Father played basketball for Southern Miss in 1985-90

Son of John and Stephanie Brown

Plans on majoring in Computer Science

Spurgeon Gaither

DL – 6-0 – 265 – Covington, Ga. – Eastside High School

Region 5 Defensive Player of the Year

First Team All-County selection

County Player of the Year selection

Son of Spurgeon and Anita Gaither

Plans on majoring in Business

Tyree Baptiste

WR – 5-11 – 165 – Clermont, Fla. – East Ridge High School

Recorded 800-plus all-purpose yards

Recorded a 10.87 time in the 100m dash

Four-year letterman on the track and field team

National Honor Society member

Also competed in basketball and track in high school

Son of Vanita Smalls

Caleb Brame

OT – 6-4 – 250 – Greenville, N.C. – DH Conley High School

First Team All-Conference selection

First Team All-County selection

Lineman of the Year

Also competed in track

Son of Chris and Lindsay Brame

Preston Nichols

OL – 6-3 – 262 – Charlotte, N.C. – West Mecklenburg High School

Offensive Lineman of the Year

All-Conference Selection

4A Second Round Playoff appearances in both junior and senior seasons

Also played golf and baseball at West Mecklenburg

Son of Brian and Jada Nichols

Bailey Ottaway

OT – 6-5 – 275 – Flowery Branch, Ga. – Flowery Branch High School

Three-year letterman on the Flowery Branch HS team

Honorable Mention All-State 5A

68 pancake blocks, zero sacks allowed in regular season

Ranked the #13 offensive tackle in Georgia by Recruit Georgia

Elite 11 for Hall County

Georgia Elite Classic

Son of Bill & Jill Ottaway

Plans on majoring in Business

Aquantis Sajna

LB – 6-1 – 207 – Atlanta, Ga. – Pebblebrook High School

Three-time First Team All-Region selection

Defensive Player of the Year for Region 7A-2

Sports Writer Second Team selection

Honorable Mention All-State

Player of the Week selection

Son of Yvonne Thomas

Damyjai Foster

Cornerback – 5-10 – 170 – Spartanburg, S.C. – Spartanburg High School

Finished career with 118 catches, 1,300 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns

Finished career with 2,228 all-purpose yards and 36 total touchdowns

45 solo tackles, nine assists, four interceptions

Stood out as a kick returner with 1,000 return yards

Three-time All-Area and All-Region, two-time All-State selection

Two-time MVP

North/South All-Star game selection

Lined up on the basketball and track teams at Spartanburg HS

Four-Time All-Region Track performer, earning All-State recognition in his senior year

Son of La'Toya Williams

Plans on majoring in Education

Tyler Thomas

RB – 5-9 – 160 – Carrollton, Ga. – Pebblebrook High School

Player of the Week and Player of the Month selection

Offensive Player of the Region – 7A

Second Team All-State selection

Son of Lavonte Dove

Plans on majoring in Mechanical Engineering or Business

Ramero Rock

DE – R-So. – 6-1 – 240 – Sumter, S.C. – Sumter High School (Georgia Military College)

Transfer from Georgia Military College

56 tackles, 25 TFL, and 15 sacks at GMC

First Team All-American in Junior College

Ranked in the Cadet Corps after showing leadership in the company

Son of Tabical Smalls

Plans on majoring in Sports Medicine

Thaddeus Underwood

Safety – 6-2 – 186 – Atlanta, Ga. – Eagles Landing Christian Academy

Three interceptions, 88 tackles, 11 pass breakups

Member of the 2016 and 2017 State Championship teams

2017 Track State Champion

2016 and 2017 Track & Field All-State selection

Son of Lauren Crane and Thaddeus Underwood