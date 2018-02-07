Tucker announces CSU's 2018 National Signing Day Class

Charleston Southern head football coach Mark Tucker welcomed his second recruiting class on Wednesday during 2018 National Signing Day. Eighteen players signed to enroll at CSU to provide what the Buccaneers are hoping will become an anchor to the team over the next several years.
The Buccaneers class features players spanning four states with eight coming to CSU by way of Georgia. Four players signed with the Bucs from Florida to keep up with the trend of procuring players from the Sunshine State. CSU added four more from North Carolina, while bringing in two from the Palmetto State to wrap up the signing class.
Overall, Tucker was pleased with how the class shaped up and the expected impact they will have on the team.
"This class brings us size and athleticism across the board," Tucker said. "We're picking up speed at the places we need speed. We have a number of position groups that will feature seniors this upcoming season and the need to bring in and develop depth and give these players a chance to play will be key to the program in the future."
The Bucs addressed several areas in particular when it comes to the depth of the 2018 team.
"We wanted to get more speed at wide receiver to help an already very talented group," Tucker added. "We're graduating kids up front defensively and feel good about the players we signed to help us out. We've also added speed and size in our secondary to help our veteran group returning."
The offensive line also saw several additions with Tucker looking forward to the incoming group.
"We went after size, length, speed, and athleticism on the line," he added. "We were very fortunate to get the type of body and athleticism we did with our offensive lineman. We have some guys who are physical and can run. I'm really happy with all three of those players."
Coach Tucker will introduce the signing day class this evening at 6 p.m. with a presentation in the team meeting room in the new Athletic Performance Center located behind the Buccaneer Field House.
Members of the media, Buc Club members, and the CSU campus community are invited to the event as Head Coach Mark Tucker will introduce the 2018 signing class with a presentation prior to the men's basketball tipoff against Liberty University that evening at 7:30 p.m.
Tucker and the Bucs open the 2018 spring practice schedule on Friday afternoon at Buccaneer Field. The first of 15 practices scheduled for the spring is slated to start at 3:30 p.m.
2018 CHARLESTON SOUTHERN FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS
Christian Reid
QB – 6-0 – 171 – Newnan, Ga. – East Coweta High School
Two-time Second Team All-Region selection
Two-time First Team Coweta Score selection
Coweta Score Offensive Player of the Year
East Coweta High School's all-time leading passer
2018 Team Captain
Son of Terrence and Angie Reid
Plans on majoring in Communications
Kendrick Bell, Jr.
RB – 5-8 – 182 – Rocky Mount, N.C. – Southern Nash High School
Lettered in football, track, and basketball at Southern Nash High School
Member of the Beta Club
Son of Chiqueta Grant
Plans on majoring in accounting
Zachary Summers
DE – 6-4 – 215 – Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. – Ponte Vedra High School
91 total tackles, 57 solo tackles, 8.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss
Finished with five fumble recoveries, 10 quarterback hurries, five pass breakups
Three-year varsity track captain, earning All-District honors in both track and basketball
Son of Nikki and Mike Martin
Trevontez Price
DB – 6-1 – 178 – Gastonia, N.C. – Hunter Huss High School
All-Conference Selection at Hunter Huss High School
Nine Interceptions
30-plus tackles
All-Conference in Track
Son of Lasonya Jordan
Plans on becoming a physical therapist
Taequan Washington
DT – 5-11 – 285 – Savannah, Ga. – Calvary Day High School
Two-time First Team All-State selection in his junior and senior season
Region Defensive Player of the Year
Savannah Morning News Defensive Player of the Year
Quarterbacks Club Defensive Player of the Year and Lineman of the Year
Recorded 100 tackles, seven sacks, six fumble recoveries, and an interception
Also competed in wrestling at Calvary Day High School
Son of Moneshia Bailey
Bryce Green
S – 6-3 – 180 – St. Petersburg, Fla. – St. Petersburg High School
First Team All-Defense
Earned the Captain Award
Academic Award for high Team GPA
Also competed in Track & Field
Recorded a 10.95 in the 100m dash
Son of Rachel Williams
Plans on majoring in Sports Management – Communications
Cayden Jordan
WR – 6-2 – 180 – Tampa, Fla. – Gaither High School
All-State Honorable Mention in his junior season
First Team All-Conference and All-County selection
Team MVP honors
Football prowess runs in the family with Terry Jordan (QB, N.C. State), Michael Jordan (QB, UCF), LeeRoy Jordan (LB, Alabama)
Son of Adrienne and Shannon Jordan
Plans on majoring in Sports Management
John Brown, Jr.
DL – 6-3 – 246 – Douglasville, Ga. – Douglas County High School
32 solo tackles, 48 total tackles, 4.0 tackles per game, six sacks in senior season
All-Region Honorable Mention team in 2018
A/B Honor Roll
Team High GPA
Earned the Big Cat Award
Also competed in basketball and track and field (shot put) at Douglas County
Comes from an athletic family with three sisters and a brother all playing basketball at the collegiate level
Father played basketball for Southern Miss in 1985-90
Son of John and Stephanie Brown
Plans on majoring in Computer Science
Spurgeon Gaither
DL – 6-0 – 265 – Covington, Ga. – Eastside High School
Region 5 Defensive Player of the Year
First Team All-County selection
County Player of the Year selection
Son of Spurgeon and Anita Gaither
Plans on majoring in Business
Tyree Baptiste
WR – 5-11 – 165 – Clermont, Fla. – East Ridge High School
Recorded 800-plus all-purpose yards
Recorded a 10.87 time in the 100m dash
Four-year letterman on the track and field team
National Honor Society member
Also competed in basketball and track in high school
Son of Vanita Smalls
Caleb Brame
OT – 6-4 – 250 – Greenville, N.C. – DH Conley High School
First Team All-Conference selection
First Team All-County selection
Lineman of the Year
Also competed in track
Son of Chris and Lindsay Brame
Preston Nichols
OL – 6-3 – 262 – Charlotte, N.C. – West Mecklenburg High School
Offensive Lineman of the Year
All-Conference Selection
4A Second Round Playoff appearances in both junior and senior seasons
Also played golf and baseball at West Mecklenburg
Son of Brian and Jada Nichols
Bailey Ottaway
OT – 6-5 – 275 – Flowery Branch, Ga. – Flowery Branch High School
Three-year letterman on the Flowery Branch HS team
Honorable Mention All-State 5A
68 pancake blocks, zero sacks allowed in regular season
Ranked the #13 offensive tackle in Georgia by Recruit Georgia
Elite 11 for Hall County
Georgia Elite Classic
Son of Bill & Jill Ottaway
Plans on majoring in Business
Aquantis Sajna
LB – 6-1 – 207 – Atlanta, Ga. – Pebblebrook High School
Three-time First Team All-Region selection
Defensive Player of the Year for Region 7A-2
Sports Writer Second Team selection
Honorable Mention All-State
Player of the Week selection
Son of Yvonne Thomas
Damyjai Foster
Cornerback – 5-10 – 170 – Spartanburg, S.C. – Spartanburg High School
Finished career with 118 catches, 1,300 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns
Finished career with 2,228 all-purpose yards and 36 total touchdowns
45 solo tackles, nine assists, four interceptions
Stood out as a kick returner with 1,000 return yards
Three-time All-Area and All-Region, two-time All-State selection
Two-time MVP
North/South All-Star game selection
Lined up on the basketball and track teams at Spartanburg HS
Four-Time All-Region Track performer, earning All-State recognition in his senior year
Son of La'Toya Williams
Plans on majoring in Education
Tyler Thomas
RB – 5-9 – 160 – Carrollton, Ga. – Pebblebrook High School
Player of the Week and Player of the Month selection
Offensive Player of the Region – 7A
Second Team All-State selection
Son of Lavonte Dove
Plans on majoring in Mechanical Engineering or Business
Ramero Rock
DE – R-So. – 6-1 – 240 – Sumter, S.C. – Sumter High School (Georgia Military College)
Transfer from Georgia Military College
56 tackles, 25 TFL, and 15 sacks at GMC
First Team All-American in Junior College
Ranked in the Cadet Corps after showing leadership in the company
Son of Tabical Smalls
Plans on majoring in Sports Medicine
Thaddeus Underwood
Safety – 6-2 – 186 – Atlanta, Ga. – Eagles Landing Christian Academy
Three interceptions, 88 tackles, 11 pass breakups
Member of the 2016 and 2017 State Championship teams
2017 Track State Champion
2016 and 2017 Track & Field All-State selection
Son of Lauren Crane and Thaddeus Underwood
