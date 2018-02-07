Authorities release surveillance video of Charleston Black Lives Matter leader

Surveillance video of Moye at the time of the shooting. (Source: AP)

Surveillance video of Moye at the time of the shooting. (Source: AP)

Authorities have released surveillance video showing a Charleston Black Lives Matter activist around the time he was shot in New Orleans.

The video shows 32-year-old Muhiyidin Moye walking with his bike.

The video as it is edited does not show the actual shooting.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department say Moye was shot in the leg and later died at the hospital Tuesday morning.

The investigation into his death is still underway, and his death has been ruled as a homicide.

According to New Orleans Coroner's spokesman Jason Melancon, Moye was found in the 2200 block of Bienville Street.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. and said Moye suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh.

"He was transported to a hospital and subsequently died of his wounds," New Orleans Police spokesman Beau Tidwell said. "The incident is the subject of an active and ongoing investigation."

Camille Weaver, his niece, said Moye attempted to ride five more blocks after the shooting.

Police reported that officers found a blood trail that extended across several streets and bullet fragments in the 1900 block of Bienville Street, about three blocks away from where Moye was found lying on the sidewalk and asking for help.

The community held a vigil at North Charleston City Hall Tuesday night where family and friends spoke.

"We are lost right now," said Moye's sister Kimberli Duncan."But we are going to find our way."

