Emergency crews extinguish downtown Charleston fire

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews have extinguished a fire in downtown Charleston Wednesday night. 

The fire broke out on Allway Street around 9 p.m.

Officials say the flames were quickly brought under control.

