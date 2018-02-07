One person transported to the hospital following downtown Charleston fire

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a fire at an apartment in downtown Charleston Wednesday night.

The fire broke out on Allway Street around 9 p.m.

Officials say the flames were quickly brought under control.

"One occupant of the apartment, who had evacuated prior to the fire departments arrival, sustained smoke inhalation injuries and was transported to the hospital by Charleston County EMS with non-life threatening injuries," Charleston Fire Department officials said.

No additional injuries were reported.

"Members of the Fire Marshal Division Fire Investigation Team responded to the scene to investigate the origin, cause, and circumstances of the incident," CFD officials said. "The Red Cross was requested to assist two occupants of the affected apartment."

Charleston and Saint Andrews Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston PD responded to the scene.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.