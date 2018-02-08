Charleston International Airport to make 'air service' announcement Thursday

After the shooting stopped, three students would be dead and more than two dozen wounded in a tragic event known as the Orangeburg Massacre.More >>
After the shooting stopped, three students would be dead and more than two dozen wounded in a tragic event known as the Orangeburg Massacre.More >>
The Charleston International Airport is set to hold a press conference Thursday.More >>
The Charleston International Airport is set to hold a press conference Thursday.More >>
One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a fire at an apartment in downtown Charleston Wednesday night.More >>
One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a fire at an apartment in downtown Charleston Wednesday night.More >>
The flu has no boundaries and some Lowcountry school bus routes have been impacted as a result of drivers being out sick.More >>
The flu has no boundaries and some Lowcountry school bus routes have been impacted as a result of drivers being out sick.More >>
Facebook Marketplace is one of many social media platform tools surging in popularity for people wanting to sell unwanted goods.More >>
Facebook Marketplace is one of many social media platform tools surging in popularity for people wanting to sell unwanted goods.More >>