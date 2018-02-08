Program allows cadets to try cutting edge F-18 flight simulator at The Citadel

A campus visit from the Marines Thursday offers cadets, and College of Charleston students a chance to try out the latest in flight simulator technology.

The Marine Corps Flight Orientation Program aims to recruit interest from college students.

"This technology has come out in the last year," Officer Selection Officer Capt. Nicholas Fowler said. "It's really to showcase what a basic flight experience would be like to peak that interest in college students."

The Citadel currently has 15 cadets who will become Marine officers in May and attend the school on Marine scholarships. The school also has anywhere from 5 to 10 active-duty Marines studying at The Citadel each year.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m at Mark Clark Hall.

