Tri-County Black nurses host health fair on Feb. 24

The Tri-County Black Nurses Association is sponsoring its annual health and wellness fair.



The Delma Woods, Aleta McLeod-Bryant and Ida Spruill Health & Wellness is set for Saturday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free health screenings and other activities take place at the Arthur Christopher Community Center at 265 Fishburne Street in Charleston.



For more information, call Tri-County Black Nurses Association at 843-256-3342.



