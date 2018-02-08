Tri-County Black nurses host health fair on Feb. 24

Quantcast

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The Tri-County Black Nurses Association is sponsoring its annual health and wellness fair.  

The Delma Woods, Aleta McLeod-Bryant and Ida Spruill Health & Wellness is set for Saturday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.  Free health screenings and other activities take place at the Arthur Christopher Community Center at 265 Fishburne Street in Charleston.

For more information, call Tri-County Black Nurses Association at 843-256-3342. 

