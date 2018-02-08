5 Around Town: Trebuchets, oysters, guns, books, and Cupid's arrow

Celebrations of love, family, education, heritage and more fill the Lowcountry calendar this weekend.

Storm The Citadel

Google and The Citadel's STEM Center for Excellence have teamed up to host the eighth annual Storm The Citadel Trebuchet Competition on Saturday.

Students from across the state will put their engineering skills to the test in the trebuchet competition. They use the medieval catapults to launch balls into a bucket, 50 to 100 feet away. Teams are judged on accuracy, distance, design, and spirit.

More than 100 teams are registered for the trebuchet, robotics, bridge building, and water bottle rocket building competitions. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the Opening Ceremonies start at 8 a.m.. Click here for more details.

Lowcountry Irish Festival

St. Patrick's Day is still a month away, but the Lowcountry will celebrate its Irish heritage this weekend.

The Lowcountry Irish Festival will feature live music, dancing, Irish food, and plenty of history and culture. The two-day event will be at the Omar Shrine Center in Mount Pleasant. Festivities are from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Adult admission is $20 per day or $35 for both days. Single-day admission for children three to 12 is $5 and a weekend pass is $10. Click here for more details.

Lowcountry Family Expo

Parents can engage their children in games, exhibits and other activities during the Lowcountry Family Expo.

The expo at the Charleston Area Convention Center includes about 50 exhibits and will include activities such as the Parent Models Fashion Show and a local mascot dance off.

The expo is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children younger than 12. Parking will also be free. For more information, click here.

Cork Shuckin' Festival

Folks can sip and shuck in the shade on Wadmalaw Island Saturday.

Deep Water Vineyard and Firefly Distillery host the Cork Shuckin Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature oysters, tastings from the vineyard and distillery, live music, food trucks and more.

Admission is $5 per car in advance and $10 at the gate. Click here for more information.

Gun and Knife Show

Anyone in the market for some protection could check out the latest in bullets and blades.

The Charleston Gun and Knife Show is Saturday and Sunday at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The show will include more than 300 vendors with guns, knives, ammunition, outdoor gear and other accessories from dealers from across the state.

The show is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $8 and is free for anyone younger than 12. Click here for more information.

Cupid's Chase 5K

Runners will hit the pavement to make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities.

The Cupid's Chase 5K is an annual race held in communities across the country. Lowcountry runners can join in Saturday at James Island County Park.

The race is $30 in advance and $40 on site. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 10. Click here to register online and for more information on the race.

Whale of a Sale

Shop for deals at the Lowcountry's biggest garage sale.

The 44th annual Whale of a Sale is Saturday in Founders Hall at Charles Towne Landing. It features gently used items sold at bargain prices. It includes clothing, home goods, furniture, decor and more.

The fundraiser for the Junior League of Charleston helps to support community projects. It is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free. Click here for more details.

