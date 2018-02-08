Frontier announces additional destinations planned for Charleston airport

Frontier Airlines announced two new nonstop destinations planned for Charleston International Airport.

The airline plans to begin the only nonstop flights to Austin, Texas and Trenton, New Jersey in April.

"It is unprecedented in Charleston for an airline to announce an expansion before the start of their service but our new friends at Frontier Airlines have done just that," Charleston Aviation Authority Executive Director and CEO Paul Campbell said.

The carrier is set to begin nonstop flights to Denver and Philadelphia beginning Feb. 20, and it plans flights to Chicago starting in May.

"Even though we have yet to start service, the Charleston community has already embraced our unique brand of 'Low Fares, Done Right,' Frontier Airlines spokesman Scott Fisher said. "We are committed to making flying affordable for everyone and to be adding new service here before our first flights have even departed speaks to the early support of the community and our partners here at the Charleston airport."

Introductory fares as low as $39 each way are available at the carrier's website, flyfrontier.com.

When the service begins, Frontier will operate the only nonstop flight between Charleston and Austin and Trenton.

Service to Trenton is set to begin on April 8, and service to Austin will begin on April 10.

