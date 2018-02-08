TAKE A STAND: Stock Market

An unloaded handgun was found in the coat pocket of a Georgetown Middle School student Wednesday afternoon. At about 2 p.m., a responsible student reported to a school administrator that they believed another student was in possession of a handgun, according to a news release from the Georgetown County School District.More >>
After the shooting stopped, three students would be dead and more than two dozen wounded in a tragic event known as the Orangeburg Massacre.More >>
Nobody in the country has better food than we do here in the Lowcountry, and you can sample some of our finest cuisine and help out a great cause at the same time.More >>
All South Carolina state flags have the signature palmetto tree and crescent, but many adaptations have appeared over the years with different leaf designs or larger crescents.More >>
Frontier Airlines announced two new nonstop destinations planned for Charleston International Airport.More >>
